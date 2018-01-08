Bengals hire Detroit's Austin as defensive co-ordinator
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator.
Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator.
"I am excited to add Teryl to our coaching staff as defensive
The Bengals are bringing Lewis back after a 7-9 season. Cincinnati was 18th in the NFL in total
Austin interviewed for Detroit's coaching vacancy last week.
In 2014, the Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to finish the season allowing under 70 yards rushing per game. Detroit lost Ndamukong Suh off that team and slipped defensively after that.
Austin was previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens and has also coached defensive backs for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
"It's an
