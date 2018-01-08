Bergeron, Bernier and Crosby named NHL's three stars of the week
NEW YORK — Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.
Bergeron had five goals and two assists in three games to power the Bruins to a 2-0-1 week, extending their overall point streak to 11 contests (8-0-3). The highlight of his week came in a four-goal, one assist performance in a -1 victory over Carolina on Saturday.
Bergeron is the first Boston player to register four goals in one game since Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999.
Bernier went 3-0-0 with a 1.60 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout to guide the Avalanche to a perfect week and help extend the team's overall winning streak to five games.
Crosby had a goal and a league-high seven assists in four games to lead the Penguins to three wins.
