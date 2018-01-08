Eagles aware of historic underdog status against Falcons
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz's value to the Philadelphia Eagles is reflected clearly in a historic betting line.
The Eagles (13-3) are the first No. 1 seed to be an underdog in their opening playoff game. The sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons (11-6) are 2
"It doesn't really matter," wide receiver Torrey Smith said Monday. "We're better than that, but we have to show it."
After Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, the Eagles went 2-1 with backup quarterback Nick Foles. But the
Oddsmakers weren't impressed. Of course, players and coaches shrugged off the disrespect.
"I don't care what people say because what people say has never won a game for me and my teammates," linebacker Dannell Ellerbe said.
Defensive end Chris Long said it would be foolish for the team to use this as motivation.
"This is not the way we think," he said.
The Falcons are coming off a 26-13 playoff win at the Los Angeles Rams after beating Carolina in a win-or-out regular-season finale. The defending NFC champions had their worst offensive performance during the 2016 season in a 24-15 loss at Philadelphia in Week 10.
Eagles defensive
"They are a little bit different than last year," Schwartz said. "Every team's going to be a little bit different from year-to-year. There's going to be some things you do well, some things that you put in in the
AP NFL
