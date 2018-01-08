Espanyol edges Malaga for first away win in Spanish league
MADRID — Espanyol scored early in the first half and held on to beat struggling Malaga 1-0 in the Spanish league for its first away win of the season on Monday.
Midfielder Sergi Darder scored six minutes into the match at La Rosaleda Stadium to spur Espanyol to the elusive victory in its 10th away match of the season.
It was Espanyol's second consecutive league triumph following a win over second-place Atletico Madrid in its last game last year.
The club from Barcelona reached 14th place in the 20-team standings, moving further away from the relegation zone.
Malaga, which has lost three in a row, stayed second-to-last. It has the same 11 points as last-place Las Palmas.
