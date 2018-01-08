Filip Hronek scores overtime winner to lift Griffins past Moose 3-2

WINNIPEG — Filip Hronek scored in overtime as the Grand Rapids Griffins topped the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Monday night in American Hockey League action.

Matthew Ford and Eric Tangradi gave the Griffins (17-16-5) a two-goal lead in the first period.

Cameron Schilling and Nic Petan responded with goals 36 seconds apart in the third for Manitoba (25-6-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Tom McCollum made 33 saves for the win in net as Michael Hutchinson stopped 30 shots in defeat.