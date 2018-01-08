Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand

NELSON, New Zealand — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the second one-day cricket international at Saxton Oval on Tuesday.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is unable to bat for Pakistan because of a bruised thigh and has been replaced by Imam-ul-Haq, who will play his fourth ODI.

New Zealand named the same lineup that won the first match of the five-match series by 61 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

The pitch at Saxton Oval looked dry and good for batting. Fine weather is forecast.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.