Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of week

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named Eastern Conference player of the week Monday after averaging an NBA-best 35.7 points over three games last week.

DeRozan set a franchise record with a 52-point performance in an overtime win over Milwaukee on New Year's Day. He followed that up two days later with a game-high 35 points in a victory over Chicago and added 20 points in a win over the Bucks last Friday.

DeRozan shot .557 (34 for 61) from the field and had a .550 shooting percentage from three-point range (11 for 20).