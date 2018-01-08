Three Toronto FC players and one Whitecap called up by U.S. for January camp
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono, fullback Justin Morrow and midfielder Marky Delgado have been called up by the U.S. national team.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tim Parker is also part of the 30-man roster.
The U.S. camp starts Wednesday in Carson, Calif., site of a Jan. 28 friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
U.S. Soccer says acting head coach Dave Sarachan made the selections with a "focus on the future." Toronto captain Michael Bradley and striker Jozy Altidore, who have 250 U.S. caps between them, were not called up.
Morrow has three caps while Bono, Delgado and Parker are uncapped.
The American roster is made up of MLS players with the exception of 'keeper Bill Hamid, who is with a Danish club.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect date for the U.S. vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly game.
