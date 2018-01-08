Warriors Steve Kerr: LaVar Ball 'the Kardashian of the NBA'

Kerr made his remarks in response to a question about LaVar Ball after Ball told ESPN that the Lakers no longer want to play for coach Luke Walton, a dear Kerr friend and former top assistant with the Warriors.

Kerr says Monday night: "People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he's become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something, and that sells, and that's what's true in politics and entertainment and now in sports. It doesn't matter if there's any substance involved with an issue, it's just can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason."