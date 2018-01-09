Atletico Madrid cruises into Copa del Rey quarters

MADRID — Atletico Madrid reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals after dealing to third-division club Lleida 3-0 and advancing 7-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Victor "Vitolo" Machin scored his first goal for Atletico and Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Gameiro also got on the scoresheet for a side without most of its regular starters.

Vitolo was making his second appearance for Atletico since returning from a loan to Las Palmas. He was signed by Atletico last off-season but couldn't play until now because the Spanish club was temporarily banned by FIFA from registering new players.

Carrasco opened the scoring in the second half after an assist by Diego Costa, and Gameiro and Vitolo added on toward the end. Vitolo's maiden goal came after a perfect long pass by Fernando Torres.

Costa played because he was suspended only in the Spanish league after being red-carded for celebrating a goal for too long last weekend.

Atletico has conceded only once in its last six matches in all competitions.

