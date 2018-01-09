Beardsley steps down from Newcastle job during investigation
NEWCASTLE, England — Former England international Peter Beardsley is stepping down from his role as under-23s coach at Newcastle while being investigated over allegations of bullying and racism.
Beardsley was questioned on Monday about the allegations during a meeting with officials of the Premier League club. The complainants are due to give their evidence this week.
Newcastle said on Tuesday that after discussions with Beardsley it was agreed "he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation."
Beardsley, who scored 119 goals in 326 appearances for Newcastle in two spells as a player, is in his second period as an academy coach with the northeast English club.
A talented forward, the 56-year-old Beardsley played 59 times for England including at the World Cup in 1986 and 1990.
