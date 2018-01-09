Bills GM keeping options open in deciding QB Taylor's future

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is keeping his options open when evaluating quarterback Tyrod Taylor's future and determining whether the team needs to upgrade the position.

Beane says the Bills have enough assets in two picks in each of the first two rounds of the draft to move up and address any position of need, including quarterback.

Beane also notes the Bills could comfortably afford retaining Taylor for the final year of his contract, which includes a $6 million bonus in mid-March and the $18 million hit his deal would count against the salary cap.

Otherwise, Beane and coach Sean McDermott said during an end-of-season news conference on Tuesday that it's premature to make any definitive decisions on what roster moves the Bills might make entering the off-season .

Both also acknowledged they have plenty of work ahead in continuing a season-long rebuilding process despite the Bills making the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Buffalo finished 9-7 and had its season end with a 10-3 loss at Jacksonville in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday.

___