Chargers retain co-ordinators Gus Bradley, Ken Whisenhunt
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have retained defensive
The Chargers announced the return of head coach Anthony Lynn's top two assistants Tuesday.
Continuity on the coaching staff was a major
Bradley was a hot commodity in the
The former Jacksonville head coach joined Los Angeles on a one-year contract last winter.
Whisenhunt's powerful
Whisenhunt, the former Arizona and Tennessee head coach, rejoined the Chargers in 2016, one year before Lynn became their head coach.
