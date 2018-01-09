Chiefs promote Bieniemy to fill offensive co-ordinator job
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive
Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the promotion in a statement Tuesday.
Bieniemy has spent five seasons with the Chiefs, joining the franchise when Reid was hired as the head coach. He has experience as an offensive
Bieniemy was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 1991, and played running back for nine seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. He played for Reid in his final season with the Eagles.
