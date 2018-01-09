D-backs' Delgado gets $2.25 million deal, avoids arbitration
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided arbitration with Randall Delgado by agreeing to a $2.25 million, one-year contract with the right-handed reliever.
Often as an effective long-reliever, Delgado went 1-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 26 appearances in 2017 before right elbow inflammation in mid-July ended his season.
The deal announced Monday night indicates the Diamondbacks are optimistic about Delgado's recovery. Delgado was acquired in the Justin Upton trade in 2013 and is 23-19 in 236 games with the Diamondbacks.
Arizona still has 12 arbitration-eligible players.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns