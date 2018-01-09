England prop Marler banned 6 weeks, missing 2 6N games
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Prop Joe Marler will miss England's first two Six Nations rugby matches after he was issued a six-week ban on Tuesday.
Marler was sent off for striking TJ Ioane with the shoulder on Saturday as Harlequins lost to Sale 30-29 in the English Premiership.
Marler pleaded guilty to the charge at an English Rugby Football Union disciplinary hearing, and was suspended to Feb. 20.
That costs the prop from playing for England in Italy on Feb. 4 and against Wales on Feb. 10. He will be available for the third-round match in Scotland on Feb. 24.
Marler also missed a November international against Argentina because of a three-week ban.
Ioane, a Samoa international, received a two-week suspension for striking Marler with his arm.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
'How embarrassing': Israeli leader's son under fire for strip club banter
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque