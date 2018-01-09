G Zach LaVine to make Bulls debut Saturday vs. Pistons

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls say guard Zach LaVine will make his debut with his new team 11 months after having surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaVine, who was acquired in a draft-day trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is expected to start Saturday when the Bulls host the Pistons.

John Paxon, Chicago's executive vice-president of basketball operations, said Tuesday that the team intends to limit LaVine to 20 minutes per game to ease him back into the rotation.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points per game for Minnesota last season. He hasn't played since he tore his ACL in a Feb. 3 game against Detroit.

The 22-year-old had surgery on Feb. 14 and was traded to Chicago along with Kris Dunn and the pick used to select first-rounder Lauri Markkanen.

