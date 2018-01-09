Impact ink two goalies: Senegalese Clement Diop and homegrown Jason Beaulieu

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have agreed to contracts with goalkeepers Clement Diop and Jason Beaulieu.

Diop, a French-born Senegalese international, was selected from the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Waiver draft on Dec. 13. He agreed to a two-year contract, while Montreal native Beaulieu got one year with three option years as a homegrown player.

"I am very pleased to be able to count on Clement for the next few seasons," the Impact's new head coach Remi Garde said in a release. "Despite receiving other offers, he made the choice to continue his development in Montreal.

"His MLS experience will be an asset."

The 24-year-old Diop played 17 games for the Galaxy.

The six-foot-four Beaulieu, 23, spent the last four years with the University of New Mexico Lobos, appearing in 69 games.

"I'm really happy to start my professional career at home in Montreal," said Beaulieu.

The Impact had already signed homegrown goalie James Pantemis on Nov. 13.

Evan Bush has been the starter the last three seasons. His backup last season, Maxime Crepeau, has reportedly asked for a trade.