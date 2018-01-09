Jets' Rashard Robinson arrested with pot-laced candy

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New York Jets player Rashard Robinson has been accused of possessing marijuana-laced candy.

Authorities say the 22-year-old NFL cornerback was pulled over in Morris County, New Jersey last December and police found "THC infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy" in Robinson's possession.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Police say the car smelled like marijuana.

A spokesman for the Jets said they won't comment on the pending legal matter. It was unclear if Robinson has hired an attorney and public records don't list his phone number.

Robinson joined the Jets this year after playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

He was previously arrested in 2015 and charged with entering a former teammate's apartment without permission.

