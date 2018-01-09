Martindale promoted to Ravens defensive co-ordinator
A
A
Share via Email
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has promoted linebackers coach Don Martindale to defensive
Martindale has been coaching Baltimore linebackers since 2012. The 54-year-old was the defensive
After Pees ended his six-year run as the Ravens' defensive
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
'How embarrassing': Israeli leader's son under fire for strip club banter
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque