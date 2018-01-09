Panthers fire offensive co-ordinator Shula, QBs coach Dorsey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers fired offensive co-ordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey two days after a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Shula spent seven seasons with Carolina, working as the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2013.

Carolina finished 19th in total offence , fourth in rushing offence and 28th in passing this past season. The Panthers were 12th in points scored. Carolina went 11-5 during the regular season, but lost 31-26 to the Saints on Sunday in the wild-card round.

The news comes one day after coach Ron Rivera had seemed to give his entire coaching staff an endorsement.

Shula has coached 30 years, including 26 in the NFL.

Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach from 2013-17 following two seasons as a pro scout.

