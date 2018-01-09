Panthers fire offensive co-ordinator Shula, QBs coach Dorsey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers fired offensive
Shula spent seven seasons with Carolina, working as the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive
Carolina finished 19th in total
The news comes one day after coach Ron Rivera had seemed to give his entire coaching staff an endorsement.
Shula has coached 30 years, including 26 in the NFL.
Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach from 2013-17 following two seasons as a pro scout.
