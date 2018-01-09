Predators sign trio of defencemen to contract extensions
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed a trio of
The Predators announced the moves Tuesday.
They signed Weber to a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 29-year-old Weber has played 98 games since joining the Predators in July 2016.
Irwin also received a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 30-year-old
Bitetto is averaging 13 minutes, 43 seconds in 22 games played this season or Nashville. He received a one-year, $650,000 contract. The 27-year-old
