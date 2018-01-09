Predators sign trio of defencemen to contract extensions

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed a trio of defencemen to contract extensions — Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto.

The Predators announced the moves Tuesday.

They signed Weber to a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 29-year-old Weber has played 98 games since joining the Predators in July 2016.

Irwin also received a two-year contract worth $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. The 30-year-old defenceman played a career-high 74 games last season with Nashville, and he has seven points in 31 games this season.