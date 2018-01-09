Rangers' Ryan Rua avoids arbitration with $870,000 deal
A
A
Share via Email
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers outfielder Ryan Rua has agreed to an $870,000, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.
In four stints with Texas last season, Rua hit .217 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over 63 games. The right-hander, who has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Rangers, played left field and also appeared some at first base last year. He had a major league salary of $544,740.
Texas still has three arbitration-eligible players after Tuesday's deal with Rua: infielder Jurickson Profar and pitchers Jake Diekman and Keone Kela.
Players and teams are scheduled to swap proposed salaries Friday.
The Rangers have not had an arbitration hearing with a player since Lee Stevens in 2000.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
By the numbers: How much will the minimum wage hike cost Tim Hortons?
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque