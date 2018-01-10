Ahmed Shehzad recalled for T20 series against New Zealand

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan recalled Ahmed Shehzad on Wednesday for the three-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand after ignoring the opening batsman for the ODI series against the Kiwis.

All-rounder Imad Wasim has not yet recovered from the knee injury and the selectors have retained another all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the T20 squad.

"Imad Wasim was told to continue his rehabilitation at the NCA," chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

Inzamam's nephew Imam-ul-Haq, who is part of Pakistan's ODI squad, is being replaced by Umar Amin for the T20 series in the only other change to the Pakistan squad.

Pakistan trails the five-match ODI series 2-0 after losing both matches on Duckworth/Lewis System due to rain.

The T20 series begins at Wellington on Jan. 22.

___