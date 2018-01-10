Butler scores 26 to lead Timberwolves past Thunder 104-88
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had eight assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 104-88 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota pulled away in the second half to win its third game in a row at home and 10th in its last 13 overall.
Russell Westbrook had 38 points and 10 rebounds, but Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and the rest of the Thunder had a tough time shooting. Westbrook was 15 of 23 from the field, while his teammates were 17 of 56 (30.3
Anthony scored 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting, while George finished 5 of 14 for 13 points for Oklahoma City, which has lost five of seven.
The first three games between the teams were decided by a combined nine-point margin. Minnesota won the first two games by a total of five points. The Thunder came back with a four-point win at home on Dec. 1 as George scored 36 points.
George had just two points in the first half on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City missed seven of its first eight shots as the Wolves built a 10-point advantage. The Thunder recovered to tie it at 15 and it appeared to be another nail-biter between the teams. The score was tied at the end of the first quarter and first half.
Minnesota's improving
After a pair of blowout wins at home against Cleveland and New Orleans, Minnesota started to pull away in the fourth, leading by as many as 16.
TIP-INS
Thunder: G Andre Roberson missed his sixth straight game with left patellar tendinitis and coach Billy Donovan said he would also miss Saturday's game. ... Oklahoma City tied a season high with 20 turnovers. ... In the first three meetings, Thunder C Steven Adams was 27 of 33 from the field for a combined 64 points. He scored eight on 2-of-5 shooting on Wednesday.
Timberwolves: Minnesota held its opponent under 100 points for the seventh straight game. The last time the Wolves have held teams under 100 in seven consecutive games was Jan. 5-Feb. 8, 2007. ... Minnesota had its fifth consecutive sellout, the first time for the franchise since March 21-April 4, 2004.
TEAGUE RETURNS
Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague returned after missing seven games with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Teague played 26 minutes and scored eight points with four rebounds and three assists. Including a four-game absence for a sore right Achilles, Teague has missed 11 games this season. The Wolves are 6-5 without Teague and 20-11 with him in the lineup.
In his first season in Minnesota, Teague entered the night averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 7.3 assists per game.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Play at Charlotte on Saturday.
Timberwolves: Host the New York Knicks on Friday.
___
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
These six simple diet hacks will help you drop the pounds in 2018: Reisman
-
University of Calgary 'reviewing situation' as judge grants sex offender a semester of freedom
-
-
One person killed after crash between vehicle, tractor trailer in Nova Scotia