Closer Cody Allen, Indians agree on $10,575,000, 1-year deal

CLEVELAND — Closer Cody Allen and the Cleveland Indians have reached agreement on a $10,575,000, one-year contract.

The 29-year-old righty had been eligible for salary arbitration before Wednesday's deal. He made $7.35 million last season.

Allen was 3-7 with 30 saves and a 2.94 ERA for the AL Central champions. Cleveland led the AL with 102 wins before losing to the Yankees in the division series.