Denis Shapovalov drops second round match at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was defeated in his second-round match Wednesday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The unseeded 18-year-old resident of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-2, 6-4, to No. 2 seed Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.

Shapovalov had previously defeated the 2009 U.S. Open champion in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal last August.

Shapovalov is now 0-2 to start the year after dropping his opening match of the 2018 at the Brisbane International to Britain's Kyle Edmund in three sets on Jan. 2.

Shapovalov began the ASB Classic ranked No. 50 in the world while Del Potro came in ranked No. 12.