Holmstrom scores twice, adds assist as AHL Griffins beat Moose 5-1
WINNIPEG — Axel Holmstrom scored two goals and set up another as the Grand Rapids Griffins downed the Manitoba Moose 5-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Dylan McIlrath had a goal and an assist and Matt Lorito and Corey Elkins also scored for Grand Rapids (18-16-5).
Buddy Robinson had the lone goal for the Moose (25-7-5).
Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau made 32 saves. Manitoba's Eric Comrie stopped 26 shots.
