Khris Davis and Athletics agree to $10.5M, 1-year contract

OAKLAND, Calif. — Slugger Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, more than doubling his salary after he beat the team in arbitration last winter.

Davis is Oakland's slugging centerpiece. He hit a career-best 43 home runs, connecting on the season's final day to surpass the season high he set the previous year for Oakland. The 30-year-old is the only A's player aside from Jimmie Foxx (1932-34) with consecutive 40-homer seasons. Davis' 85 homers the past two seasons are second in the majors to Giancarlo Stanton's 86.