LA Galaxy reach deal with new goalkeeper David Bingham

CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper David Bingham.

The Galaxy announced a new deal with their recent acquisition Wednesday.

Bingham spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, earning 27 shutouts in 95 starts. He was an MLS All-Star in 2016.

The Galaxy acquired Bingham on Dec. 18 in a deal for $100,000 in general allocation money and $100,000 in targeted allocation money.

Bingham is likely to be the starting goalkeeper for the five-time league champion Galaxy, who are rebuilding their roster after finishing last in the MLS standings last season.