Murray scores overtime winner as AHL Senators topple Americans 3-2
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Jordan Murray scored a power-play goal 3:18 into overtime to lift the Belleville Senators to a 3-2 win over the Rochester Americans in American Hockey League action on Wednesday.
Murray also assisted on the tying goal from Max Reinhart 19:45 into the third. Ethan Werek scored the other goal for Belleville (15-20-3).
Taylor Fedun and Hudson Fasching scored for the Americans (22-8-7).
Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves. Rochester's Adam Wilcox stopped 32 shots.
