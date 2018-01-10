Rangers sign Ohlman to minor deal, invite to spring training

ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent catcher Mike Ohlman has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to major league spring training.

Ohlman made his major league debut last season, when he appeared in seven games for Toronto and went 3 for 13 with one RBI.

Texas also said Wednesday it had agreed to minor league deals with infielder Ryan Brett, right-hander Brandon Cumpton and left-hander Brandon Mann.

Brett's only big league experience was when he went 2-for-3 with a walk in three games with Tampa Bay in 2015. Cumpton was 5-5 with a 4.02 ERA over 22 games (15 starts) with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2013-14. The 33-year-old Mann has never pitched in the majors.

