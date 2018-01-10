Raptors' Ibaka, Heat's Johnson suspended one game each for throwing punches

NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson one game each without pay for throwing punches at one another.

The incident occurred with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 90-89 victory over the Raptors Tuesday at Air Canada Centre.

Johnson will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Heat visit Indiana. Ibaka will serve his Thursday when the Raptors host Cleveland.