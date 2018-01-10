Ryan Suter, Devan Dubnyk lead Wild past Blackhawks, 2-1
CHICAGO — Ryan Suter gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-on-4 early in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves and the Wild held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night to end a two-game slide.
Jonas Brodin scored in the second period for Minnesota (23-17-4). The Wild pulled two points ahead of Chicago (21-16-6) in the tight Central Division and tussle for playoff spots in the Western Conference.
Chicago's Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in his third straight start. Corey Crawford, the Blackhawks No. 1 goalie, missed his seventh game with an upper-body injury and hasn't resumed skating. There's no timetable for his return.
Both teams played their second games in two nights. Minnesota lost 3-2 in overtime at home to Calgary on Tuesday night.
The Blackhawks acquired winger Anthony Duclair and
Getting the speedy 22-year-old Duclair is another step for Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman as he tries to shake up and add quickness to a perennial contender that's looked sluggish at times this season while fighting to maintain a playoff position.
The talented but inconsistent Duclair has nine goals and six assists in 33 games this season, scoring in each of his last two games after reports surfaced that he had asked for a trade.
NOTES: Entering Wednesday, the 32-year-old Seabrook had just one goal and 10 assists in 41 games and had often looked sluggish. Coach Joel Quenneville said he's "looking for a little bit more from (Seabrook) ... whether it's defending, quickness or offensively." ... Kane, Chicago's leading scorer, and Minnesota C Eric Staal were named Wednesday to to the NHL All-Star Game. ... Minnesota RW Nino Niederreiter missed his second game with a lower-body injury. He is expected to be out until the Wild returns from their bye week on Jan. 20. ... Chicago had seven
Wild: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.
Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.
More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
