Toronto Argonauts sign Canadians Llevi Noel, D.J. Sackey to contract extensions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver Llevi Noel and offensive lineman D.J. Sackey to contract extensions that will keep the Canadians with the CFL club through the 2019 season.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Noel has spent the last two seasons with the Argos, leading them in special-teams tackles both years. The 26-year-old Toronto native had a club-record five special-teams tackles in its 27-24 Grey Cup win over the Calgary Stampeders in November.

"Llevi is an outstanding special-teams player who is also showing growth in our offence and we’re excited to welcome him back for another couple of years,: general manager Jim Popp said in a statement.

The six-foot-five, 300-pound Sackey, a native of Mississauga, Ont., has spent the last two seasons with the Argos. He played in six games as a rookie in 2016 before spending last season on the practice roster.