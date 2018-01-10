Watson, Mertens, Tsurenko through to Hobart semifinals
HOBART, Australia — British qualifier Heather Watson won the first 11 games of the match to defeat Donna Vekic 6-0, 6-4 Thursday and advance to the Hobart International semifinals.
Watson will play second-seeded and defending champion Elise Mertens after Mertens received a walkover when Monica Niculescu withdrew with a neck injury.
"I felt a creak in my neck, and I cannot move properly since," Niculescu said of the injury sustained in her previous match. "I'm disappointed because I like this tournament."
Mertens beat Niculescu in the Hobart final last year.
Fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-1 and will next play the winner of the Thursday night quarterfinal between American Alison Riske and Mihaela Buzarnescu.
