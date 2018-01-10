WHL Roundup: Dylan Ferguson leads Blazers to victory over Chiefs

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dylan Ferguson stopped 47 shots to lift the Kamloops Blazers over the Spokane Chiefs 2-1 on Tuesday night in Western Hockey League action.

Luc Smith and Quinn Benjafield scored in the first period for Kamloops (18-20-3).

Riley Woods responded in the third for the Chiefs (21-17-3), who got 26 saves from Donovan Buskey.

The Blazers were scoreless on three power plays and Spokane went 0-for-6 with the man advantage.

---

OIL KINGS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Brett Kemp had the winner at 2:06 of overtime to lift Edmonton over the Wheat Kings.

Jayden Platz and Scott Atkinson also scored for the Oil Kings (11-24-6) and Josh Dechaine made 34 saves.

Ty Lewis and Baron Thompson found the back of the net for Brandon (27-12-2). Dylan Myskiw kicked out 22 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 4 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brad Morrison struck twice and Logan Barlage had the shootout winner as the Hurricanes topped Red Deer.

Brendan Stafford and Dylan Cozens scored in regulation for Lethbridge (18-19-3). Logan Flodell turned away 29 shots for the win in net.

Reese Johnson had a pair of goals for the Rebels (10-22-10) with Alexander Alexeyev and Mason McCarty also chipping in. Riley Lamb combined with Ethan Anders for 37 saves for Red Deer.

---

GIANTS 5 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dawson Holt and James Malm had a goal and two assists apiece to lead Vancouver over the Cougars.

Matt Barberis, Kaleb Bulych and Jared Dmytriw rounded out the attack for the Giants (24-14-5). David Tendeck kicked out 21 shots for the win in net.

Jared Bethune replied for Prince George (15-19-7). Taylor Gauthier combined with Tavin Grant for 26 saves in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Ryan Hughes scored the only shootout goal and Cole Kehler turned away 33 shots as Portland beat the Thunderbirds.

Skyler McKenzie and Alex Overhardt found the back of the net in regulation for the Winterhawks (24-13-3).

Sami Moilanen and Reece Harsch had goals for Seattle (20-14-6). Liam Hughes made 26 saves in net.