AP source: Panthers interviewing Turner for co-ordinator spot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Turner family could be growing within the Carolina Panthers organization.
The team is interviewing Norv Turner for its vacant offensive
The Panthers fired offensive
If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he's expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control
It would also be quite a family reunion if both are hired.
Norv Turner's brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team's assistant quarterbacks coach.
After initially giving Shula a vote of confidence on Monday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera fired him a day later saying that the team's
Carolina was 11-5 this season and finished 19th in total
Norv Turner began working in the NFL in 1985 as a wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams and later won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys as an offensive
Turner has worked as the head coach of the Washington Redskins (1994-2000), Oakland Raiders (2004-05) and San Diego Chargers (2007-12) and was a combined 114-122-1 with five playoff appearances but no Super Bowl appearances. While in San Diego, Turner employed Rivera as his defensive
Turner last worked in the NFL from 2014-16 as the offensive
Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt praised Turner on Twitter, tweeting "get ready for Bang 8's, Deep Digs, Power Run game, and a ton of shifts on
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL