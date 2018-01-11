Canada's Kingsbury earns 13th straight World Cup victory

PARK CITY, Utah — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury stretched his World Cup winning streak to 13 straight by earning his 48th career victory in moguls on Thursday night.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., was coming off a first-place finish at Deer Valley one night earlier and completed the sweep at the Utah resort with an 88.8-point run in Thursday's super final.

Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was second with 83.66 points and Australia's Matt Graham was third with 82.37.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was the top Canadian on the women's side in fifth place. American Jaelin Kauf was first followed by Perrine Laffont of France and Morgan Schild of the U.S.

Kingsbury set a record Wednesday with his 47th career World Cup victory, surpassing Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht on the all-time wins list.

The 25-year-old has already qualified for the Pyeongchang Games, where next month he'll go for one of the few pieces missing from his resume — an Olympic gold medal. Fellow Canadian Alex Bilodeau won back-to-back Olympic gold at the Sochi Games in 2014 and Vancouver in 2010, while Kingsbury won silver in Sochi.

Kingsbury has won every World Cup stop he's competed in since a second-place performance in Calgary on Jan. 28, 2017.