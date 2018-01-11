Coquelin leaves Arsenal after 10 years, joins Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain — Francis Coquelin has left Arsenal to join Valencia, ending his decade-long association with the English club.

Valencia announced the signing of the French holding midfielder on Thursday on a contract until June 2022. Neither club disclosed the transfer fee.

The 26-year-old Coquelin joined Arsenal in 2008, at the age of 16, and had spells out on loan until becoming a regular in first-team squads from the 2014-15 season. He played 160 matches for Arsenal.