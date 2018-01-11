Falcons-Eagles Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles are 2-1 vs. Falcons in playoffs, including 27-10 win in 2004 NFC championship game. ... Falcons were NFL's highest-scoring team last year, but their fewest points came in loss at Philly. ... Falcons were 5-1 vs. common opponents while Eagles were 4-2. ... Falcons averaged 22.1 points per game and allowed 19.7. ... Atlanta averaged 364.8 yards per game and allowed 318.4. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan completed 64.6 per cent of passes for 4,095 yards, 20 TDs, 12 picks and 91.4 passer rating. ...Ryan has passer rating of at least 100 in five straight post-season games, tied for second-longest streak in league history. Only Joe Montana had longer streak with eight. ... RB Devonta Freeman had 865 yards rushing and seven TDs. ... WR Julio Jones caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards and three TDs. ... DE Adrian Clayborn had 9 1/2 sacks. ... LB Deion Jones had three picks. ... K Matt Bryant made 34 of 39 field goals (87.2 per cent ) and all 35 extra-point tries. ... Philadelphia's Doug Pederson makes playoff debut as head coach. ... Eagles tied franchise record with 13 wins. ... Eagles finished with second-most points (463) in team history. ... Eagles tied for first in NFL in point differential (plus 162), led league in rush defence (79.2 yards per game) and ranked first in NFC in turnover differential (plus 11). ... Philadelphia averaged 28.6 points per game and allowed 18.4. ... Eagles averaged 365.8 yards per game and allowed 306.5. ... QB Nick Foles was 2-1 filling in for Carson Wentz. Foles completed 56.4 per cent of passes for 537 yards, five TDs, two picks and 79.5 passer rating. ... RB LeGarrette Blount had 766 yards rushing and two TDs. ... RB Jay Ajayi had 873 yards rushing and one TD combined with Dolphins and Eagles. ... TE Zach Ertz had 74 catches for 824 yards and eight TDs. ... WR Alshon Jeffery had 57 catches for 789 yards and nine TDs. ... DE Brandon Graham had 9 1/2 sacks. ... CB Patrick Robinson had four picks. ... K Jake Elliott made 26 of 31 field goals (83.8 per cent ) and 39 of 42 extra points.