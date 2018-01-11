Kerber advances to Sydney International semifinals

SYDNEY, Australia — Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber has continued her strong play to start the season, advancing to the Sydney International semifinals on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dominika Cibulkova.

Kerber, who began last year at top of the rankings before finishing at No.22, won her seventh straight match of 2018 after winning four singles matches at the Hopman Cup last week.

She will meet the winner of another quarterfinal between defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska and qualifier Camila Giorgi.

Australian Ashleigh Barty also advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Barbora Strycova.