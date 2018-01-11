Montreal's Abanda wins first qualifying match at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Francoise Abanda is off to a good start to the Australian Open, posting a 6-4, 6-3 victory over China's Jia-Jing Lu in a qualifying match Thursday.
Abanda got the upper hand in one hour and six minutes. She is ranked 122nd in the WTA while Lu is 169th.
Abanda will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the second round of qualifiers. Schmiedlova defeated Australian Isabelle Wallace 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-0 to Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic.
Later Thursday, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will face Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru.
