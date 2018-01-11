OF Marisnick agrees to 1-year, $1.9 million deal with Astros

HOUSTON — Outfielder Jake Marisnick has avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.9 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Marisnick's deal includes award bonuses and is up from the $1.1 million he made last season.

The 26-year-old hit .243 with a career-high 16 homers and 35 RBIs in 109 games last year. He has hit .228 with 34 homers and 116 RBIs in a five-year career with the Marlins and Astros.

Marisnick broke his right thumb in September and missed the rest of the regular season and Houston's World Series run.

It was the first year Marisnick was eligible for arbitration and the deal comes a day before teams were to trade proposed salaries in arbitration.

