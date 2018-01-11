QMJHL Roundup: Zadina scores two to lift Mooseheads over Islanders

HALIFAX — Filip Zadina scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Thursday.

Raphael Lavoie, Patrick Kyte, Connor Moynihan and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Mooseheads (27-10-5).

Brett Budgell led the Islanders (25-13-2) with two goals and Pierre-Olivier Joseph had the other.

Halifax goaltender Alexis Gravel kicked out 33 shots. Matthew Welsh made 24 saves for Charlottetown.

The Mooseheads went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Islanders were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

TIGRES 5 SEA DOGS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored twice as the Tigres defeated Saint John.

Jeremie Beaudin, Felix Lauzon and Vitalii Abramov also scored for Victoriaville (20-15-6).

Cole Reginato and Ben Reid scored for the Sea Dogs (11-22-8).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 6 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Phelix Martineau scored twice as Cape Breton beat the Remparts.

Ryan Francis, Gabriel Proulx, Jordan Ty Fournier and Egor Sokolov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (19-18-4).

Gregor MacLeod scored for Quebec (22-15-5).

---

CATARACTES 6 FOREURS 5 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jan Drozg scored 2:56 into overtime as the Cataractes defeated Val-d'Or.

Vasily Glotov scored twice and Frederik Theoret, Vincent Senez and Antoine Demers also scored for Shawinigan (14-27-1).

Nicolas Ouellet, Alexandre Couture, David Noël, Tommy Cardinal and Adam Cheezo scored for the Foreurs (16-21-4).

---

TITAN 4 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel L'Italien scored twice, including the eventual winner while shorthanded, as Acadie-Bathurst beat the Sagueneens.

Logan Chisholm and Noah Dobson also scored for the Titan (22-12-8).

Liam Stevens scored for Chicoutimi (16-21-4).

---