Titans-Patriots Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Patriots have won six straight against Titans. ... This will be third playoff game between franchises who split first two post-season games. ... Titans trying to reach AFC championship game for first time since January 2003. ... Titans coming off first playoff win since January 2004. ... Titans' rally from 18-point halftime deficit against Chiefs is largest comeback on road in Super Bowl era and tied for second-largest playoff comeback by road team in NFL history. ... Counting post-season , Tennessee is 7-1 in games decided by three or fewer points over past two seasons, tied with Pittsburgh for NFL's best record in such games since start of 2016. ... Titans had four sacks vs. Chiefs. ... Titans ranked fifth in NFL in regular season in sacks. ... Tennessee ranked fourth in NFL and first in AFC in run defence , allowing 88.8 yards per game. ... Titans held NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt to 42 yards on 11 carries in wild-card game. ... Titans tied for eighth in NFL allowing 5.02 yards per play this season. ... QB Marcus Mariota has five of his nine winning drives this season, last coming in wild-card win over Chiefs. ... RB Derrick Henry set franchise post-season record with 191 yards from scrimmage vs. Chiefs. Henry ran for career-high 156 yards. Titans ran for franchise-record 202 yards. ... Tennessee's Mike Mularkey is 0-5 against Patriots and 0-6 against Bill Belichick as head coach. ... Titans S Kevin Byard tied for NFL lead with eight interceptions in regular season. Byard led league with 10 takeaways. ... Titans second in NFL for fewest penalties during regular season with 85. ... Patriots are seeking berth in seventh consecutive conference championship game, which would extend their current record NFL streak. ... This marks eighth straight year Patriots are hosting divisional round game, adding to their NFL record. ... QB Tom Brady is 11-2 in 13 divisional-round games since 2002. He has completed 316 of 509 passes for 3,700 yards passing and 28 TDs in those games. ... New England has 41 players with post-season experience, most of 2017 playoff teams. Fourteen Patriots players have played at least 10 playoff games. That's more such players than 11 other playoff teams combined (13). ... TE Rob Gronkowski has nine TD catches in playoffs, most by tight end in NFL history. ... Patriots' defence allowing 18.5 points per game, ranked eighth in NFL. ... Belichick has 9-7 career record against Tennessee. ... Brady has 6-1 career record against Titans, throwing for 13 TDs and one interception.