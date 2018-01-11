WBC heavyweight champion Wilder sentenced in marijuana case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A municipal court judge has sentenced WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to 60 hours of community service for misdemeanour marijuana possession.

Judge Ricky McKinney found Wilder, 32, guilty Thursday and ordered him to perform the community service at a local YMCA. Wilder received a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of probation.

Wilder was arrested in Tuscaloosa in June after police found marijuana in his Cadillac Escalade. He was initially stopped for a window tint violation.

Officers searched the car after smelling marijuana and found a small amount in the vehicle's console.

Attorney Paul Patterson has said the marijuana didn't belong to Wilder. Patterson says the boxer had just returned from a trip and others had access to the Escalade.