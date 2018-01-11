Sports

Wednesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Toronto 3

Minnesota 2 Chicago 1

---

AHL

Hartford 2 Bridgeport 1 SO

Springfield 2 Hershey 1 OT

Belleville 3 Rochester 2 OT

Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1

Utica 5 Laval 1

Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 1 Cleveland 0

Bakersfield 2 Texas 1 OT

San Diego 2 Chicago 1

Rockford 5 Ontario 2

Tucson 4 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Dallas 115 Charlotte 111

Miami 114 Indiana 106

Utah 107 Washington 104

Chicago 122 New York 119 2OT

Detroit 114 Brooklyn 80

Houston 121 Portland 112

Memphis 105 New Orleans 102

Milwaukee 110 Orlando 103

Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City 88

Atlanta 110 Denver 97

L.A. Clippers 125 Golden State 106

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular