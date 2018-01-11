Women's downhill training in Austria cancelled after rain
BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria — A training session for the first women's World Cup downhill of 2018 was
The racers were on the slope for inspection but the race jury decided to call off the training run, which had already been pushed back to 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) to give course workers more time.
Organizers said "the preparation work on the Kaernten-Franz Klammer World Cup course will be continued" in the afternoon.
Another training session is planned for Friday, with the downhill and a super-G scheduled for the weekend.
