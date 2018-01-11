Zach McAllister, Indians agree to $2.45M, 1-year contract

CLEVELAND — Reliever Zach McAllister and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a $2.45 million, one-year contract, a raise from the $1,825,000 he earned last season.

The agreement with the 30-year-old right-hander was reached Thursday, a day before players and teams swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

McAllister was 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 50 relief appearances last year, striking out 66 in 62 innings. He has been with the Indians for his entire seven-season big league career and is eligible for free agency after this season.

Cleveland closer Cody Allen agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal for $10,575,000, up from $7.35 million.

Three Indians remain eligible for arbitration: right-handers Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar, and outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall.

